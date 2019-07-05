PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Given a $18.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on PG&E (NYSE:PCG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of PG&E from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.12.

NYSE:PCG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.79. 3,494,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,207,406. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32. PG&E has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. On average, analysts expect that PG&E will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $394,618,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,366,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,801 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 7,444,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,812,000 after purchasing an additional 770,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,960,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,035,000 after purchasing an additional 563,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

