Persimmon (LON:PSN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSN. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,670 ($34.89) to GBX 2,630 ($34.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Shore Capital downgraded Persimmon to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Persimmon to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,480 ($32.41) to GBX 2,960 ($38.68) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,616.82 ($34.19).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 1,964 ($25.66) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,990.98. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,825.50 ($23.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,551 ($33.33).

In other news, insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,041 ($26.67) per share, for a total transaction of £13,429.78 ($17,548.39).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.