Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

PRGO has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $107.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 644,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,684. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Perrigo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Perrigo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

