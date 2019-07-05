Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. FIG Partners lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $560.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. Research analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $38,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,875 shares of company stock worth $513,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 107,166.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

