Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for DCC (LON:DCC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.23) to GBX 7,800 ($101.92) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,254.75 ($107.86).

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 7,150 ($93.43) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,926.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,555 ($72.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,450 ($97.35).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 93.37 ($1.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $44.98. DCC’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In other DCC news, insider Donal Murphy bought 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,025 ($91.79) per share, with a total value of £186,232.75 ($243,346.07).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

