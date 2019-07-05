Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$17.50 target price on the stock.

POU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Paramount Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.44.

POU stock opened at C$6.53 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.13. The stock has a market cap of $851.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($4.41) by C$3.82. The company had revenue of C$246.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

