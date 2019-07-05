Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.21.

Shares of OMI opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $19.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 578.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 658,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 561,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 382,106 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 351,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,208,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,293,000 after buying an additional 263,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

