Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Opus Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opus Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Opus Bank has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPB opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Opus Bank has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Opus Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Opus Bank by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 31,408 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opus Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Opus Bank by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Opus Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 143,254 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

