Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

OPBK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Op Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Op Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of OPBK opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Op Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million.

In related news, Director Soo Hun Jung sold 20,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 5,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Op Bancorp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Op Bancorp by 120.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Op Bancorp by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Op Bancorp by 366.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Op Bancorp by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

