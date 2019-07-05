NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Singular Research reissued a buy rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.83.

NV5 Global stock opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.72 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Rama sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $31,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael P. Rama sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $82,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $3,489,545. Insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 551,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 303,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 265,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 61,190 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

