nUSD (NUSD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,571.00

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, nUSD has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One nUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00028461 BTC on major exchanges. nUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $10,571.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $652.22 or 0.05861765 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00036126 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000250 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00015021 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000936 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

nUSD Token Profile

nUSD is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. nUSD’s total supply is 1,241,935 tokens. The official message board for nUSD is blog.havven.io . nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nUSD is havven.io . The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling nUSD

nUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

