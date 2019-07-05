Northcoast Research Weighs in on O’Reilly Automotive Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $20.23 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 333.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $408.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.13.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $386.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $273.74 and a fifty-two week high of $414.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobiz Wealth LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total value of $190,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

