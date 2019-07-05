Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOMD. Citigroup began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $617.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,988,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,558,000 after acquiring an additional 401,486 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 592.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 862,031 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,655,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 54,670 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 314,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 154,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

