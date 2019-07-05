Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $83.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $96.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.55.

NYSE NKE opened at $86.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.01. Nike has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total value of $3,513,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

