Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NURO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurometrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neurometrix in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of Neurometrix stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Neurometrix has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. Neurometrix had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Neurometrix will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

