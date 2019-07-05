Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NURO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurometrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neurometrix in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Shares of Neurometrix stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Neurometrix has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.
Neurometrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.
Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Neurometrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurometrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.