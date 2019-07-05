Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Given $6.34 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $6.34 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neptune Wellness Solutions an industry rank of 86 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEPT. BidaskClub upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 367,614 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEPT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.44. 66,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,872. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $354.60 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.