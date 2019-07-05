Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NANO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Nanometrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nanometrics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Nanometrics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:NANO opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Nanometrics has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $835.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Nanometrics had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nanometrics will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 12,014 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $422,532.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,879.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 47,986 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,681,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,014,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,533 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 41,229 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 88,186 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 3,888.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

