Morgan Stanley Increases The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $57.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HSBC lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.15.

Shares of KO stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $466,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,622.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,760,365. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 567.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

