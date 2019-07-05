Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:MOG.B opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. Moog has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $718.81 million during the quarter.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.