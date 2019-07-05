Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.49 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 26.61%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. BidaskClub downgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Macquarie set a $63.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $65.92. 1,094,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,431. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 394,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $24,283,518.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $1,552,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,103 shares of company stock worth $27,415,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

