Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $136.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.20. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $101.99 and a fifty-two week high of $161.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.11 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.95%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $340,934.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,473,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $2,158,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,664 shares in the company, valued at $74,219,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,861 shares of company stock worth $22,675,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.