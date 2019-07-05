Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX stock opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $80.80.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.