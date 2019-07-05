Merlin Entertainments’ (MERL) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 455 ($5.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective (down from GBX 340 ($4.44)) on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 404.45 ($5.28).

Get Merlin Entertainments alerts:

Shares of MERL opened at GBX 448.80 ($5.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95. Merlin Entertainments has a 12-month low of GBX 304.50 ($3.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 451.50 ($5.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 386.02.

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Shreks Adventure, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Little BIG City brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Merlin Entertainments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlin Entertainments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.