Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNLO opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $140.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.47.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). Sell-side analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 50,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

