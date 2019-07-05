Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Medpace from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Get Medpace alerts:

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. Medpace has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.28.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Medpace had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $4,050,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Medpace by 643.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.