Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Lifted to Buy at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 131.84%. The company had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $126,150.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,639.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 660,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 128,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.