Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 120.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAXR. ValuEngine upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The company has a market cap of $541.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.13). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 69.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,228,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 917,549 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 965.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $6,663,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

