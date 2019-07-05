Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 120.26% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAXR. ValuEngine upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.
NYSE:MAXR opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The company has a market cap of $541.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,228,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 917,549 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 965.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $6,663,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Maxar Technologies Company Profile
Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.
Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.