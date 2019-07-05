Matthew Bilbey Sells 600 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $61,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $98.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.29. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $151.26. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $107.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays set a $102.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Electronic Arts to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,529,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,815,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,318.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,305 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 197,852 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 88,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

