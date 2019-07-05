Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCFT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.79. Mastercraft Boat has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $39.50.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 73.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick May purchased 4,185 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,691.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $138,200.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Brightbill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,091.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 106.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

