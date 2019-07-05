Mark J. Yost Sells 16,500 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Stock

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) insider Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $450,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,273 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,465.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $27.16 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $327.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.50 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Skyline in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Skyline in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Skyline by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

