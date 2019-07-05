LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSC Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Buckingham Research set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LSC Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. LSC Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.56.
NYSE:LKSD opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. LSC Communications has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKSD. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 75.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LSC Communications
LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.
