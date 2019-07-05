LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSC Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Buckingham Research set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LSC Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. LSC Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.56.

NYSE:LKSD opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. LSC Communications has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 21.27% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LSC Communications will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKSD. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 75.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

