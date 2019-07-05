Loop Capital Lowers PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Sell

Loop Capital lowered shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PCAR. Longbow Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.38 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.31.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.63.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $355,196.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,829.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 12,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $874,170.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,065. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,867,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,854,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 622.0% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 718,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,966,000 after purchasing an additional 619,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,851,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,547,000 after purchasing an additional 554,802 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 943,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,893,000 after purchasing an additional 548,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.