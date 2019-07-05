Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $624.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent Pilette sold 109,181 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $4,406,545.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,282,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Logitech International by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,151,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,142,000 after purchasing an additional 844,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Logitech International by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,280,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,060,000 after purchasing an additional 453,782 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 1,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 340,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 320,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,862,000. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

