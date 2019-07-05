LiteCoin Ultra Trading 26.3% Lower This Week (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $7,022.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,911.51 or 2.23341791 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000135 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00042085 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000678 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001245 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra . LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

