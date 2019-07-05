Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT Set at $36.00 by Societe Generale

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) received a $36.00 price target from research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.60 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,684. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, CEO Michael T. Fries sold 156,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $3,864,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,060,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,909,889.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $378,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,008. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 71.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

