Lawrence Myers Purchases 34,472 Shares of VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Lawrence Myers acquired 34,472 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$79,630.32 ($56,475.40).

ASX VG1 opened at A$2.38 ($1.69) on Friday. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a one year low of A$2.16 ($1.53) and a one year high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.38. The company has a market cap of $968.47 million and a P/E ratio of 15.97.

About VGI Partners Global Investments

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

