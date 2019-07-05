Lawrence Myers Purchases 34,472 Shares of VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Lawrence Myers acquired 34,472 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$79,630.32 ($56,475.40).
ASX VG1 opened at A$2.38 ($1.69) on Friday. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a one year low of A$2.16 ($1.53) and a one year high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.38. The company has a market cap of $968.47 million and a P/E ratio of 15.97.
About VGI Partners Global Investments
