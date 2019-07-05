Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $223.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a hold rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.78.

LRCX stock opened at $184.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $209.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,988 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $809,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,155 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $450,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,391 shares of company stock worth $2,776,675. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 634,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,527,000 after purchasing an additional 108,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

