Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $805.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.67 million. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,420,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 286,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,952,000 after acquiring an additional 150,529 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,085,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after acquiring an additional 113,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,583,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

