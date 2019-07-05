Lake Street Capital Lowers CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Price Target to $18.00

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s current price.

CYBE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CyberOptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberOptics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

CYBE stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.43 million, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyberOptics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in CyberOptics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 98,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in CyberOptics by 23.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 20,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

