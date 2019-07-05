Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

OTCMKTS:KYOCY opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.49. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $67.43.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 3.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

