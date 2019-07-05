Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.
OTCMKTS:KYOCY opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.49. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $67.43.
About Kyocera
Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.
Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.