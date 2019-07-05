KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KVHI. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KVH Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 million, a PE ratio of -90.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 2,676 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $25,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $101,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in KVH Industries by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 224,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.