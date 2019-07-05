Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $33.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $39.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.28%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,940,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,181 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

