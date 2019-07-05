Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.18.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 6,986 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $887,361.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 303,578 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $38,147,611.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,717 shares in the company, valued at $10,519,878.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,313 shares of company stock worth $56,436,155 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.06. 833,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,759. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.58. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $138.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.46.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 5,637.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

