Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KEG. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 target price on Key Energy Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Key Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Key Energy Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of KEG opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Key Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.10.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.06). Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 383.21% and a negative net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $109.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Key Energy Services will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Key Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Key Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Key Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Key Energy Services by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Key Energy Services by 1,188.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 243,284 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

