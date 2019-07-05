Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KPTI. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 51,163 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 51,510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,576,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 660.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131,986 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KPTI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 40,387,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,347. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $541.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.43. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.66% and a negative net margin of 1,005.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase IIb clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase III clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; Phase IIb clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase II/III clinical study in liposarcoma; Phase III clinical trial in endometrial cancer; and Phase II clinical trial in glioblastoma multiforme.

