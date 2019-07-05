KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $25.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $62.50 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of KAR opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 46.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,730,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $550,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,759 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 63.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,261,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,745,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,141,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 26.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,363,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after acquiring an additional 490,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

