Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JUP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 369 ($4.82) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 373.40 ($4.88).

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 406.30 ($5.31) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.06. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 454.40 ($5.94). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 385.44.

In other news, insider Andrew Formica acquired 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.73) per share, with a total value of £1,802.76 ($2,355.63). Also, insider Roger Yates acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £94,250 ($123,154.32). In the last three months, insiders acquired 165,498 shares of company stock valued at $59,165,276.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

