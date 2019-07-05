JMP Securities Reiterates $58.00 Price Target for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

JMP Securities set a $58.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AERI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.49. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.13. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 684.56% and a negative return on equity of 93.96%. The business had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

