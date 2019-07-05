Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) a $95.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.68.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $67.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $89.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 1,350 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $91,732.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 18,924 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,236,304.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,509 shares of company stock worth $8,170,101. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 63,256 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Teladoc Health by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,668,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

