Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €24.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.20 ($28.14).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a one year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a one year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.